Top 10 Most Expensive Shoes In The World

16 Aug, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Moon Star Shoes by Antonio Vietri are priced at $19.9 million.

Cinderella Slippers by Stuart Weitzman are priced at $2 million.

Diamond Shoes by Jada Dubai x Passion Diamond are priced at $17 million.

Diamond Stilettos by Debbie Wingham are priced at $15.1 million.

Jason of Beverly Hills loafers x Tom Ford are priced at $2 million.

Nike Air Yeezy 1 by Kanye West is priced at $1.8 million.

Rita Hayworth Heel by Stuart Weitzman is priced at $3 million.

Ruby Stilettos by Stuart Weitzman is priced at $1.6 million.

Tanzanite Heel by Stuart Weitzman x Eddie Le Vian is priced at $3 million.

