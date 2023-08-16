Top 10 Most Expensive Shoes In The World
16 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Moon Star Shoes by Antonio Vietri are priced at $19.9 million.
Cinderella Slippers by Stuart Weitzman are priced at $2 million.
Diamond Shoes by Jada Dubai x Passion Diamond are priced at $17 million.
Diamond Stilettos by Debbie Wingham are priced at $15.1 million.
Jason of Beverly Hills loafers x Tom Ford are priced at $2 million.
Nike Air Yeezy 1 by Kanye West is priced at $1.8 million.
Rita Hayworth Heel by Stuart Weitzman is priced at $3 million.
Ruby Stilettos by Stuart Weitzman is priced at $1.6 million.
Tanzanite Heel by Stuart Weitzman x Eddie Le Vian is priced at $3 million.
