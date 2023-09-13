Top 10 Most Famous Portrait Photographers In The World
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Jeffrie Lee, his collection of black and white portraits of homeless people is one-of-a-kind and breathtaking. He captures a glimmer of hope in his subjects' eyes.
Steve McCurry is well-known for his photograph 'Afghan girl,' which was taken at a refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. This photograph was selected as National Geographic's most recognized photograph.
Jimmy Nelson is well-known for his pictures of tribal and indigenous peoples, which he has captured in over 16 countries. His photographs will live on to tell the story.
The expressiveness of these portraits speaks it all. Joel Santos captures the emotions of his subjects.
Lisa Kristine is a humanitarian photographer who highlights the human dignity in all of us by documenting indigenous cultures in over 100 nations. She is well-known for her involvement in bringing modern-day slavery to light.
Manny Librodo, the 'Photoshop master' Manny Librodo's photographs are works of art in and of themselves.
Eric Lafforgue, known for his images shot in North Korea, has a tale for each person he has captured. From Namibian tribes to Kurdish Yezedis, his stories are captivating, and his photographs capture genuine feelings.
Phil Borges's photographs of Tibetan exiles are one-of-a-kind, and the hardship is evident throughout his work.
Rehahn is particularly interested in photography in Vietnam, Rajasthan, and Cuba. He is well-known for capturing his subjects' souls. Rehahn is without a doubt one of the world's top portrait photographers.
These breathtaking photographs were captured in Brazil, Bangladesh, and Kenya. David Lazar is constantly on the lookout for life's special moments.