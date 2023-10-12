Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
12 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gardenia jasminoides- a long-blooming evergreen shrub with lovely summertime white flowers is popular for its delicate creamy fragrance.
Lily of the Valley- These bell-like flowers bloom in spring and are famous for their extraordinary fragrance.
Stargazer Lily- The aromatic lilies grow best in partial shade, it looks like they are gazing at stars at night.
Jasmine- The unbelievably sweet fragrance of these small flowers opens in white and yellowish colours in summertime.
Chocolate Cosmos- With its sweet vanilla-like smell, these beautiful flowers bloom in reddish-brown colours.
Four o’clock- wondering why they have such a unique name? The reason is that it starts to bloom in the late afternoon and continues through the night.
Sweet Pea- A three-hundred-year-old flower, it grows in different combinations of pink, white and yellow.
Rose- The queen of flowers, the Rose has undeniable beauty and irresistible fragrance.
Plumeria- This flower is famous for its beautiful scent, used in making essential oils and Hawaiian garlands.
Freesia- A South African species, these flowers have the most charming, fruity scent that is so light yet so pleasing.
