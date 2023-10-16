Top 10 Most Powerful Missiles In The World
16 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
LGM-30 Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile in the US which has 13000 kilometres range.
UGM-133 Trident II is three-stage ballistic missile that is launched from a submarine.
RS-28 Sarmat Satan 2 is a three-stage, liquid-fueled missile with an 18,000 km range.
R36M2 Voivode missile was launched in Russia having an estimated range of 11000 km.
Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the DRDO in India.
DF-41 is the deadliest intercontinental ballistic missile launched by China.
Jericho III missile has a reach of 4,800-6, 500 km and a payload of 1,000-1, 300 kg.
JL-2 is a ballistic missile launched from a submarine near China.
Tomahawk Cruise Missile is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile that is launched from US Navy surface ships.
