Top 10 Most Powerful Missiles In The World

16 Oct, 2023

Manmath Nayak

LGM-30 Minuteman III is an intercontinental ballistic missile in the US which has 13000 kilometres range.

UGM-133 Trident II is three-stage ballistic missile that is launched from a submarine.

RS-28 Sarmat Satan 2 is a three-stage, liquid-fueled missile with an 18,000 km range.

R36M2 Voivode missile was launched in Russia having an estimated range of 11000 km.

Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the DRDO in India.

DF-41 is the deadliest intercontinental ballistic missile launched by China.

Jericho III missile has a reach of 4,800-6, 500 km and a payload of 1,000-1, 300 kg.

JL-2 is a ballistic missile launched from a submarine near China.

Tomahawk Cruise Missile is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile that is launched from US Navy surface ships.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Benefits Of Having A Pet At Home

 Find Out More