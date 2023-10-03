10 Most Religious Countries In The World.

03 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Israel- This country manifests Judaism, the ethnic religion of the Jewish people.

Saudi Arabia- Most of the people follow the Muslim religion as a huge chunk of the population belongs to the same.

India- This country contains a population from different religions like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and more.

Iran- Its constitution has declared this country as an Islamic republic.

United Arab Emirates- Islam is both the official and majority religion in this country.

Qatar- Most people in this country belong to the Sunni sect of Islam and 10% of Qatar's Muslim population.

Egypt- The Islamic religion is very important to the vast majority of Egyptians in their personal, political, and legal life.

Jordan- Jordanians make up more than 92% of Muslims and only about 8% of Christians.

Turkey- It is a secular nation with a predominance of Muslims.

Oman- Islam is the official religion in this nation where 95% of the population is Muslim.

