10 Most Religious Countries In The World.
03 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Israel- This country manifests Judaism, the ethnic religion of the Jewish people.
Saudi Arabia- Most of the people follow the Muslim religion as a huge chunk of the population belongs to the same.
India- This country contains a population from different religions like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and more.
Iran- Its constitution has declared this country as an Islamic republic.
United Arab Emirates- Islam is both the official and majority religion in this country.
Qatar- Most people in this country belong to the Sunni sect of Islam and 10% of Qatar's Muslim population.
Egypt- The Islamic religion is very important to the vast majority of Egyptians in their personal, political, and legal life.
Jordan- Jordanians make up more than 92% of Muslims and only about 8% of Christians.
Turkey- It is a secular nation with a predominance of Muslims.
Oman- Islam is the official religion in this nation where 95% of the population is Muslim.
