Top 10 Oldest Airports in The World
03 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Established in 1909, College Park Airport in Maryland, US is the world’s oldest airport in operation.
Established in 1911, Hamburg Airport in Germany is currently the oldest one in the world.
Bucharest Baneasa ‘Aurel Vlaicu’ International Airport in Romania was established 1912.
Bremen Airport in Germany was established in 1913 and is one of the oldest airports in the world.
Rome Ciampino Airport in Italy was opened in 1916 and is one of the oldest airports in the world.
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands was established as a military airbase in 1916.
Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France started operations in 1919 and is the oldest airport in France.
Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport in USA was established in 1920 as Speedway Field.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL- Highlights