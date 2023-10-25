Top 10 Products Exported By Asian Countries - In Pics

25 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Afghanistan- during the winter season is the largest exporter of many varieties of grapes

Armenia is the largest exporter of raw copper in Asia

Bangladesh exports large quantities of suits because of it's cheap labour.

Cambodia also is one of the largest producers and exporters of sports jerseys

China exports transmission apparatus in large quantities.

India exports refined petroleum to other countries around Asia

Indonesia is the largest exporter of coal in the Asian subcontinent.

Malaysia manufactures and exports electronic circuits in Asia

Maldives exports some of the finest fishes around Asia

In the middle-east Saudi Arabia is the largest producer of petroleum.

