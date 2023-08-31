Top 10 Railway Stations In Pakistan
Pakistan had its first railway in the year 1861.
1. Lahore Railway Station. Mian Muhammad Sultan Chughtai built this Railway Station in 1859, making it one of the oldest in Pakistan.
2. Railway Station of Rawalpindi. It is in the area of Saddar Rawalpindi, Punjab.
3. Railway Station of Sukkur. Situated close to the renowned Ayub gate in Sukkur, the place is commonly referred to as the "Lora station."
4. Railway Station of Attock Khurd. This Railway Station is located in Attock city which is at the North of Punjab, Pakistan.
5. Railway Station of Quetta. The Railway station was constructed by the British in 1880 during the construction of the Punjab and Delhi Railway and it holds the distinction of being the oldest railway station.
6. Railway Station of Golra Sharif. Located in the Southwest of Islamabad on Golra Road, this station was established back in 1882.
7. Railway Station of Faisalabad can be found near Railway Colony, situated on Rajbah Road.
8. Railway Station of Bahawalpur. It is is a large station between the Karachi-Peshawar line.
9. Railway Station of Mirpur Khas. Located in the center of Mirpur Khas, Sindh. It is the 4th largest Railway station of Pakistan.
10. Railway Station of Gujranwala. It is the 5th largest city of Pakistan which has 3 railway stations.
