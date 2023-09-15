Here are the top 10 rarest animals on earth.
15 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Saola also called spindlehorn is one of the world's rarest large mammals.
Cuban snail (Polymita picta)
Northern bald ibis(Geronticus eremita)
Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis)
Ploughshare tortoise (Astrochelys yniphora)
Resplendent Quetzal (Pharomachrus mocinno)
Greater bamboo lemur (Hapalemur simus)
Bearcat (Arctictis binturong)
Angelshark (Squatina squatina)
Golden-rumped elephant shrew (Rhynchocyon chrysopygus)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most visited US websites in August 2023- In Pics