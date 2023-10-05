Top 10 Rich Billionaires List by Forbes 2023- In Pics
Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
Elon Musk cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.
Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.
Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns about 35%.
Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.
Bill Gates turned his fortune from software firm Microsoft into diversified holdings including investments in zero-carbon energy.
Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981.
Mexico's richest person, Carlos Slim Helú and his family control América Móvil, Latin America's biggest mobile telecom firm.
Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $110 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.
Steve Ballmer is the high-wattage former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014.
