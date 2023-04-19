Top 10 Richest People in The World
19 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company.
Elon Musk is the second-richest man in the world and became a major funder of Tesla Motors in 2004.
Jeff Bezos is the third richest person of the world and has net worth of $125 billion.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has net worth of $120 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has net worth of $108 billion.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has net worth of $107 billion.
Co-founder and Board Member of Alphabet Larry Page has net worth of $96.7 billion.
Co-founder and Board Member of Alphabet Sergey Brin has net worth of $92.4 billion.
Los Angeles Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer has net worth of $101 billion.
