Top 10 Safest Cities In The World As Per Safe Cities Index (SCI)

06 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Tokyo- As per the 2023 Safe Cities Index (SCI), the capital city of Japan holds the highest rank as the world's safest city.

Singapore- With a score of 91.5 in the Safe Cities Index, the world's financial and economic hub ranks second in the list of safest cities worldwide.

Osaka- With a high safety score of 90.9, the city is ranked as the third safest in the world by the Safe Cities Index (SCI) 2023.

Amsterdam- The state in the Netherlands secures the fourth position according to the Safe Cities Index.

Sydney- The Safe Cities Index has ranked the capital of New South Wales and one of the liveliest cities in Australia, as the fifth safest city globally.

Toronto- The capital of Ontario, has made a name for itself as a beacon of security and safety, being ranked as the sixth safest city in the world.

Washington D.C.- With an overall score of 87.6 on the Safe Cities Index (SCI), the nation's capital city ranks seventh among the world's safest cities for 2023.

Copenhagen- The capital city of Denmark comes in 8th position with a score of 87.4 on the Safe Cities Index.

Seoul- South Korea's capital city comes in at number nine on the list of the world's safest cities for 2023.

Melbourne- The city's comprehensive approach across multiple domains demonstrates its unwavering dedication to safety and security with an 87.3 score on the Safe Cities Index.

