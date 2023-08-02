Top 10 Smallest Animals In The World
02 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Pygmy Rabbit: With a typical body length of 9.4–11.4 in (24–29 cm), Pygmy Rabbit is the smallest rabbit in the world.
Pygmy Marmoset: With a body length of 5.5–6.3 in (14–16 cm), Pygmy Marmoset is the world’s smallest monkey.
Bee Hummingbird: Considered as smallest bird, Bee Hummingbird measures 2.2 in (5.7 cm) in length.Bee Hummingbird: Considered as smallest bird, Bee Hummingbird measures 2.2 in (5.7 cm) in length.
Etruscan Shrew: With body weight of 0.04–0.1 oz (1.2–2.7 g), Etruscan shrew is the smallest mammal in the world.
Kitti's Hog-Nosed Bat from Thailand and Burma is the smallest bat, measuring only 30–40 mm in length.
Paedocypris: Measuring only 0.3 in (7.9 mm) in length, Paedocypris (Paedocypris) is the smallest fish in the world.
Paedophryne Amauensis is the smallest frog in the world with an average body size of just 7.7 mm.
Slender Blind Snakes are world’s smallest snakes at about 4.3 in (11 cm) in length.
Speckled Padloper Tortoise: World’s smallest turtle is the Speckled Padloper Tortoise from South Africa.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Largest Deserts In The World