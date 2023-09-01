The world is home to a wide variety of dog breeds, and some of the smallest ones are incredibly cute and endearing.
01 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are the top 10 smallest dog breeds in the world, based on their average size.
Chihuahua is among the smallest of all dog breeds.
Pomeranians are small and fluffy dogs.
The Papillon is a small and charming toy breed. It is also known as the Continental Toy Spaniel or Butterfly Dog.
Toy Poodles are known for their tiny, elegant stature and distinctive curly coats.
The Affenpinscher is a small and charming toy breed. It is also known as the Monkey Terrier.
Shih Tzus are small and affectionate dogs.
The Bichon Frise is a small toy breed known for its fluffy white coat, and playful personality.
Dachshunds, often called "wiener dogs," are small but elongated.
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, often simply referred to as the Cavalier, is a small and elegant toy breed.
Yorkshire Terrier, often abbreviated as Yorkie, are tiny dogs with confident personality.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Dangerous Snakes in Australia