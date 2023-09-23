Top 10 Smallest Islands in The World
23 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Just Room Enough Island in the Thousand Islands region of the United States is only 3,300 square feet.
South Bass Island in Ohio is among the smallest islands in the world with a land area of only 3.7 square miles.
Isla Mujeres in Mexico is another smallest islands in the world with a land area of only 4.22 square miles.
Fox Island in Alaska covers just over 2 square miles and is a haven of natural beauty and outdoor adventure.
Suwarrow Atoll in the Pacific Ocean covers just 9.8 km and is home to only a handful of people.
Sea Lion Island located in the Falkland Islands has an area of 9 km.
Dangar Island in Australia is known for its rich flora and fauna.
Little St. Simons Island in Georgia is known for pristine beaches, miles of secluded sandy shores.
Simping Island in Indonesia is one of the smallest islands in the world.
