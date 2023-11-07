Top 10 Smart Cities Around the World
07 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Zurich, Switzerland: A Sustainable City with a Life-Quality Focus
Oslo, Norway: A Green and Smart City with an Innovation Focus
Canberra, Australia: A Planned City with an emphasis on Sustainability and Livability
Copenhagen, Denmark: A Cycling City with an emphasis on Quality of Life
Lausanne, Switzerland: A City on the Lake with a priority on Innovation and Technology
London, England: A Global City with a priority on Diversity and Innovation
Singapore: A City-State with a focus on Efficiency and Sustainability
Helsinki, Finland: A City of Design with a priority on Education and Culture
Geneva, Switzerland: A Lakeside Global City with a focus on International Cooperation
Stockholm, Sweden: A City of Islands with an emphasis on Sustainability and Innovation
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Countries With Most Number Of Buildings Over 300 Meter Height