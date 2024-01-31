Top 10 Tallest Trees in The World
31 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The Coastal Redwood is the tallest tree in the world with height up to 115.55 meters. It is generally found along the Pacific coast of North America.
The Mountain Ash is the tallest flowering tree in the world with height up to 99.6 meters.
The Sitka Spruce is the third-tallest tree in the world with height up to 96 meters.
The Douglas Fir is a tall coniferous tree found in western North America with height up to 96 meters.
The Coast Douglas Fir is the tallest variety found in Pacific coast of North America with height up to 95.8 meters.
The Yellow Meranti is a tree species found primarily in Southeast Asia with height up to Height: Up to 88.3 meters.
The Coast Redwood is another tallest tree species found in California with height up to 92 meters.
The Giant Sequoia is also another tallest tree found in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains with height up to 83.8 meters.
The Karri is a species of eucalyptus tree found in southwestern Australia with height up to 81.5 meters.
