Top 10 Toughest Animals in The World
15 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mountain goats can survive at altitudes of over 13,000 feet.
Arctic foxes can live in extremely cold climates where temperatures drops to minus 58 degrees.
Bactrian camels can live in the Gobi Desert where summer temperatures go beyond 100 degrees.
Giraffes can survive for up to three weeks without drinking water.
Crocodiles have slow metabolisms and can live for up to three years without eating food.
Honey Badgers are toughest animals for protecting themselves against large predators.
Jaguars are capable of dragging a 500 pound deer into a tree once it’s been killed.
Black Mamba are the most toxic animals whose venom can kill a predator within 20 minutes.
A dung beetle weighs less than 3.5 ounces but can push objects more than 200 times its weight.
Gorillas can weigh up to 440 pounds and have 20 times the strength of an adult man.
