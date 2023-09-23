Top 10 Trains That Connect India With World
23 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Samjhauta Express is the most popular train route to travel from India to Pakistan.
You cannot book ticket for Samjhauta Express without a valid Pakistan Visa.
Thar Link Express is another popular train route to travel from India to Pakistan.
Ticket for Thar Link Express can only be booked offline after obtaining a valid Pakistan Visa.
Maitree Express operates between Kolkata and Dhaka and runs six days a week from each side.
Tickets for Maitree Express can be bought at Kolkata railway station after obtaining a valid Bangladesh Visa.
Bandhan Express starts from Kolkata and crosses border at Petrapole in Bangladesh.
Jaynagar-Kurtha rail route from Jaynagar in Bihar connects to Kurtha in Dhanusa in Nepal.
Indian Railways is planning to operate new trains to Bhutan as well
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Smallest Islands in The World