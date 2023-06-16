Top 10 Underground Cities in The World
16 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland, built using rock salt, was an impressive underground city.
Shanghai Tunnels in Portland is another hidden underground city.
Pilsen City in Czech Republic has a lot more to explore, discover, and unravel.
The Lost City of Petra in Jordan was literally lost for hundreds of years to the Western World.
The underground city of Dixie Cheng in Beijing has hospitals, schools and restaurants.
The Underground City of Naours in France had approximately 300 man-made rooms.
Realms of Cappadocia in Turkey has 36 underground cities and Derinkuyu was hidden till 1963.
Cavernous Vaults in Edinburgh has a rich and haunting past.
Berlin Bunkers in Germany is a treasure trove of history, from air-raid shelters to war bunkers.
