Top 10 Wars Fought By Israel
26 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
1948 Arab–Israeli War- This was the first war between the newly declared State of Israel and a military coalition of Arab states over the control of former British Palestine
Palestinian Fedayeen insurgency- Refers to the armed struggle by Palestinian militants against Israel in the years following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War
Suez Crisis- Militay Confrontation in 1956 when Israel, France, and the United Kingdom invaded Egypt after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal
Six-Day War- Fought in June 1967 between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria
War of Attrition- A prolonged conflict between Israel and Egypt, Jordan, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and their allies from 1967 to 1970
Palestinian insurgency in South Lebanon- Refers to the armed conflict between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces in South Lebanon, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s
2006 Lebanon War- Known as the Second Lebanon War, it was a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group
Gaza War- Known as Operation Cast Lead, it was a three-week military operation by Israel in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks by Hamas
2021 Israel–Palestine crisis- Escalation of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in May 2021, marked by rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel
Israel–Hamas war- Operation Swords of Iron by Israel to completely eliminate Hamas from Gaza Strip
