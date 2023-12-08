Top 12 Hybrid Animals In The World
08 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Liger: The liger is a hybrid between a male lion and a female tiger and is the largest feline alive today – weighing up to 420 kg.
Tigon: The Tigon is a hybrid between a male tiger and a female lion.
Jaglion: These unique hybrid big cats are called ‘jaglions’ – and there are only two known of in existence.
Leopon: The leopon is a very rare hybrid of a male leopard and a lioness that’s only ever been produced in captivity.
Coywolf: Coyotes and wolves only diverged around 200,000 years ago, and the two species are still able to mate and produce viable offspring, known as a coywolf.
Grolar Bear: These impressive hybrid apex predators are a combination of grizzly bear and polar bear.
Savanna cat: Savanna cats are the offspring of a domestic cat and a serval – a medium-sized African wild cat.
Wholphin: A wholphin is a rare hybrid, born from a female bottlenose dolphin and a male false killer whale breeding.
Zebroid: A zebroid is a generic term for a hybrid of the zebra with any other equine.
Zubron: Zubron were bred by mating domestic cattle with a European bison to create a new form of domestic cattle.
