Capital of Syria, is one of the oldest and continuously inhabited city.
04 Dec, 2022
This city is Libya dates back to around 4 century BCE and has some of the greatest architectures.
04 Dec, 2022
Capital of Iran, is one of the most important city and amongst the largest in the world.
04 Dec, 2022
A city in North Africa is famous for its golden baches and love for art.
04 Dec, 2022
It is a a historical city and the capital of Uzbekistan.
04 Dec, 2022
Capital of Pakistan, it is a major seaport.
04 Dec, 2022
Capital of Kazakhstan, it has astonishing natural beauty
04 Dec, 2022
The largest city in the colourful state of Gujarat, is a hub of textile industry.
04 Dec, 2022
Capital of Tamil Nadu, the city is rich in culture and heritage and gives a peek into the southern traditions in India.
04 Dec, 2022
The capital of Algeria is known for its whitewashed buildings and winding streets.
04 Dec, 2022
The silicon valley of India, astonishingly, made to the list of cheapest cities in the world!
04 Dec, 2022
It has one of the largest artificial harbours and is an important trade centre in Sri Lanka
04 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!