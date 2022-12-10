1. United States ($18.6 trillion)

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s data, United States of America is the world's richest country. (Photo: Pixabay)

2. China ($11.2 trillion)

China is the world's second richest country after US as per the IMF data. (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Japan ($4.9 trillion)

Japan holds the third spot in the richest countries of the world list. (Photo: Pixabay)

4. Germany ($3.4 trillion)

The IMF data suggested that Germany is the fourth richest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

5. United Kingdom ($2.6 trillion)

United Kingdom managed to hold the fifth spot in the world's richest countries, according to the IMF data. (Photo: Pixabay)

