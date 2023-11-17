Top 5 World's Deepest Metro Stations
17 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Arsenalna, Ukraine's capital, has the world's deepest metro station, a remarkable feat of engineering that burrows 346 feet beneath the city's streets
Washington Park station, buried beneath the vibrant streets of Portland, Oregon, takes riders 259 feet underground, providing a unique perspective of the city's urban landscape
Pyongyang Metro's subterranean depths reach an astounding 360 feet, making it one of the world's most intriguing and deepest metro systems
Hampstead station, located in England's bustling capital, plunges 190 feet below the surface, providing a glimpse into the city's underground labyrinth
Admiralteyskaya station, which descends into the heart of Russia's cultural gem, is a testament to engineering ingenuity, reaching 282 feet below ground level
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Hindu Temples from Pasupati to Janaki Mandir in Nepal