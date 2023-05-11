Top 7 Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits

11 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Australia is the world's leading producer of lithium and has extensive lithium deposits.

Chile: Chile has the second-largest lithium reserves globally.

Argentina: Argentina possesses substantial lithium reserves, primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Hombre Muerto salt flats

China: China has significant lithium reserves, and it is the largest consumer of lithium globally.

Bolivia: Bolivia has one of the world's largest lithium reserves, primarily located in the Salar de Uyuni salt flat.

United States: The United States also has substantial lithium deposits, primarily in Nevada, particularly in the Clayton Valley area.

