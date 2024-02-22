Top 7 Operations OF Mossad
22 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, is known for its clandestine operations, which are often shrouded in secrecy
Operation Wrath of God: A covert operation initiated by Mossad in response to the Munich massacre during the 1972 Summer Olympics
Operation Entebbe: Mossad, in coordination with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), executed a daring rescue operation, successfully freeing the hostages
Stuxnet Cyber Attack:This malware targeted Iran's nuclear program, specifically its uranium enrichment facilities, causing significant damage
Operation Sphinx: Mossad played a key role in the smuggling of thousands of Ethiopian Jews from Sudan to Israel in the early 1980s, rescuing them from famine and persecution
Assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh: In 2010, Hamas military commander Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh was assassinated in a Dubai hotel room by Mossad
Nuclear Program Sabotage: Mossad is believed to have carried out an operation to disrupt and sabotage the nuclear programs of hostile nations
Intelligence Gathering and Counterterrorism: Mossad conducts extensive intelligence gathering operations worldwide to monitor threats to Israel's security
