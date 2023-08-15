Top 7 Places You Need To Visit At Least Once
15 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Sydney Opera House, Australia: The Sydney Opera House is a multi-venue performing arts centre in Sydney, Australia.
Taj Mahal, India: The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra.
Na Pali Coast, Hawaii: Nāpali Coast is one of the most recognizable and beautiful coastlines in the world.
Eiffel Tower, France: The Eiffel Tower is a wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia: Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia.
Santorini, Greece: Santorini is one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea.
Machu Picchu: Machu Picchu stands 2,430 m above sea-level, in the middle of a tropical mountain forest, in an extraordinarily beautiful setting.
