Top 7 Polluted Cities On Planet Today | RANKED
As per Swiss company IQAir, here are the seven most polluted cities on the plane today by PM2.5 levels on November 19.
Baghdad (Iraq) is the seventh most polluted city with 171 AQI.
Mumbai (India) is the sixth most polluted city with 174 AQI.
Kuwait is fifth with 161 AQI.
Hanoi (Vietnam) is the fourth most polluted city with 179 AQI.
Delhi (India) is the third most polluted city in the world with 219.
Karachi (Pakistan) is the second most polluted city with 253 AQI.
Lahore (Pakistan) is the most polluted city with 357 AQI.
IQAir is a Swiss company that sells air purifiers and tracks the world’s levels of airborne contaminants.
