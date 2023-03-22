Iceland

Iceland is the world's most safest country to live as per the Global Peace Index (GPI), 2022. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

New Zealand

New Zealand is the second most safest country in the world with a GPI of 1.27. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

Ireland

Ireland comes third in the list of world's most safest countries with a Global Peace Index of 1.29. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

Austria

With GPI of 1.30, Austria is the fourth safest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

Denmark

Denmark is the fifth safest country in the world with a GPI of 1.30 with much low crime rates. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

Portugal

With a GPI of 1.30, Portugal comes sixth in the list of safest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

Slovenia

Slovenia, a country in central Europe, ranked seventh in the list of safest countries in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

22 Mar, 2023

