Iceland is the world's most safest country to live as per the Global Peace Index (GPI), 2022. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
New Zealand is the second most safest country in the world with a GPI of 1.27. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
Ireland comes third in the list of world's most safest countries with a Global Peace Index of 1.29. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
With GPI of 1.30, Austria is the fourth safest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
Denmark is the fifth safest country in the world with a GPI of 1.30 with much low crime rates. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
With a GPI of 1.30, Portugal comes sixth in the list of safest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
Slovenia, a country in central Europe, ranked seventh in the list of safest countries in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
22 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!