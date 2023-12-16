Top 7 Historical Enigmas Still Puzzle Experts
16 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Dyatlov Pass Incident- Nine hikers found dead in bizarre mountain mystery, nature's fury or something more
Beale Ciphers- Cryptic treasure hunt, or elaborate hoax Millions seek answers in coded messages.
Jack the Ripper- Victorian London's chilling puzzle, identity hidden in fog-shrouded streets
Tunguska Blast- Fiery Siberian explosion, comet, alien craft, or nature's unknown wrath
Lost City of Atlantis- Myth or reality Sunken civilization, rewriting history's chapters.
Mary Celeste- Ghost ship adrift, crew vanished, leaving only chilling silence.
Voynich Manuscript- Whisperer of forgotten languages, its code has been uncracked for centuries. (All images used here are representative.)
