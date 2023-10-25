Top 8 Countries With Fastest Declining Population- In Pics
A country's population decline is regarded as an adverse effect. The following 8 countries will experience a sharp decline in population between 2020 and 2050.
Bulgaria has seen a 22.5% drop in the growth of population.
Lithuania is also expected to see a 22.1% drop in the rate of population by 2050.
Latvia will be seeing a 21.6% decline in the rate of population between 2020 and 2050.
The citizens of Ukraine will see a decline in population rate by 19.5% between 2020 and 2050
A report by the United Nations stated Serbia expects to see an 18.9% decline in population by 2050
The citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina come under threat of a declining population of 18.2% by 2050
The people of Croatia are also expected to a decline of 18% in the rate of population between 2020 to 2050
A report by the United Nations stated the country of Moldova is expected to see a decline of 16.7% population growth by 2050
