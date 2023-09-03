Top 9 Countries Of International Students Studying In USA | In Pics
In 2022 alone USA has enrolled more than 650,00 students in universities
China tops the list with 290,000 students who completed their graduation in the USA.
Second in the list is India with 199,182 students studying in the US.
There are total of 40,755 students from South Korea studying in the US.
Fourth in the list are Canadian students with a total of 27,013 studying in the US.
There are 20,713 Vietnamese students studying in the US.
Sixth on the list are Taiwan students with a total number of 20,487 students graduating from the US.
Saudi Arabian students makes seventh on the list with 18,206 students studying in the US.
Eighth on the list are students from Brazil with a total number of 14,897 studying in the US.
Mexican students comes last in the list with the least students of 14,500 studying in the US.
