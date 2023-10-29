Top 9 Largest Hotels In The World 2023
29 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
First World Hotel- With 7,351 rooms spread across 28 storeys, it is the largest hotel in the world, located in Pahang, Malaysia.
The Venetian and The Palazzo- The luxury hotel is the largest one in the USA and has a state-of-the-art casino and a pool deck with views of the Strip.
MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature- One of the largest hotels in the world and the second largest in Las Vegas is the MGM Grand Las Vegas and its sibling property, the Signature with 6,852 rooms.
Luxor- Its Egyptian sculptures adorn the pyramid-shaped hotel, which sets it apart from other hotels in Las Vegas.
Ambassador City Jomtien- Situated in Pattaya, Thailand, Ambassador City Jomtien is the second-largest hotel in Asia, having its own private beach.
Aria Resort and Casino- This is one of the biggest hotels in the world, with 4,008 rooms on 61 floors, the highest on the list.
Excalibur Hotel and Casino- This unique hotel has a medieval theme with many castles on the spot with a 100,000-square-foot casino.
Caesars Palace- It has a number of celebrity-owned restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen and a lot of concerts are held here.
Bellagio- The 36-floor hotel with nearly 4,000-room Bellagio opened its doors in 1998, making it one of the largest hotels in the world.
