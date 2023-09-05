Top 10 Twitter follower gainers in Last 30 Days | In Pics
1. Elon Musk- has gained 3,366,775 followers in last 30 days.
2. The Tokyo Metro Info, in Japan has gained 1,539,396 followers in last 30 days.
3. After successfull launch of Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1. ISRO has gained 1,171,857 followers.
4. Fabrizio Romano from Italy has a gained massive 1,032,959 following in last 30 days.
5. Tucker Carlson from USA has gained 740,851 followers in past one month.
6. Former President of the USA has been in headlines and has gained 735,569 followers in past 30 days,
7. Popular Youtuber Mr Beast has managed to gain 729,575 followers in last 30 days.
8. The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has gained 660,375 following in last 30 days on Twitter.
10. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has gained 627,350 followings on Twitter in last 30 days.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Geographical Facts About Earth | In Pics