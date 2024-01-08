Top Hindu Temples To Visit In Bangladesh

08 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

Dhakeshwari Temple, Dhaka: The name ‘Dhakeshwari’ means ‘Goddess of Dhaka.’

Raja Ram Temple, Madaripur: This temple is located in the village of Khalia and is the oldest temple in the Madaripur district.

Ramakrishna Mission Temple, Dhaka: It is a very prominent temple in Dhaka.

ISKCON Swamibag Temple, Dhaka: It is one of the famous Lord Krishna temples in Dhaka.

Kantajew Temple, Dinajpur: This is a religious edifice belonging to the 18th century.

Sri Chaitanya Mandir, Sylhet: The 500-year-old temple is dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Dev.

Adinath Temple, Maheshkhali: The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram, Narayanganj

Kal Bhairab Temple, Brahmanbaria: The temple is famous for its 28-feet tall Shiva statue.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World's 10 Oldest Metro Systems

 Find Out More