Top Intelligence Agencies Of The World
22 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
R&AW is India's primary external intelligence agency, responsible for gathering and analyzing intelligence concerning external threats to India's national security
Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency, responsible for intelligence gathering, covert operations, and counterterrorism
The CIA is a foreign intelligence agency of the United States government, responsible for providing national security intelligence to policymakers
The FSB is Russia's principal security agency, responsible for counterintelligence, counter-terrorism, and internal security
The MSS is China's primary intelligence and security agency, responsible for domestic and foreign intelligence gathering
MI6 is the United Kingdom's foreign intelligence service, responsible for providing intelligence to the British government on international issues
ISI is Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, responsible for intelligence collection, analysis, and covert operations
