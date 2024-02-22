Top Intelligence Agencies Of The World

22 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

R&AW is India's primary external intelligence agency, responsible for gathering and analyzing intelligence concerning external threats to India's national security

Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency, responsible for intelligence gathering, covert operations, and counterterrorism

The CIA is a foreign intelligence agency of the United States government, responsible for providing national security intelligence to policymakers

The FSB is Russia's principal security agency, responsible for counterintelligence, counter-terrorism, and internal security

The MSS is China's primary intelligence and security agency, responsible for domestic and foreign intelligence gathering

MI6 is the United Kingdom's foreign intelligence service, responsible for providing intelligence to the British government on international issues

ISI is Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, responsible for intelligence collection, analysis, and covert operations

