16 Nov, 2022
The scheme will allow up to 3,000 Indian per year aged between 18 and 30 to come to the UK to live and work for a period of up to two years.
The person will have to hold a diploma/degree equivalent to 3 years of higher education and be able to express themselves in the language of the host country.
In return, 3,000 UK nationals a year will be able to do the same in India.
There are concerns that this category may be dominated by large tech companies, which will gain a monopoly on the limited spaces available.
