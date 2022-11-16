UK Grants 3,000 Visas To Indians Annually. Deets Here

What Is Young Professional Scheme

The scheme will allow up to 3,000 Indian per year aged between 18 and 30 to come to the UK to live and work for a period of up to two years.

Who Can Apply For The Scheme

The person will have to hold a diploma/degree equivalent to 3 years of higher education and be able to express themselves in the language of the host country.

The Scheme Will Be Reciprocal

In return, 3,000 UK nationals a year will be able to do the same in India.

How Will The 3,000 Be Picked?

There are concerns that this category may be dominated by large tech companies, which will gain a monopoly on the limited spaces available.

