Jaguar to GTI: Car Collection Of UK PM Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister in October 2022. He made history by becoming the first person of Indian origin to hold the office.
Rishi Sunak is the UK's first Hindu Prime Minister.
Let’s take a look at cars owned by the UK PM.
Volkswagen Golf GTI: It is one of the most affordable and compact cars available in the United Kingdom.
Jaguar XJ L: This ultra-luxury car is equipped with safety features such as Kevlar and Titanium sheets, an oxygen tank, and a 13mm steel plate on the flooring.
Land Rover Discovery: The SUV features a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that produces 335 bhp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque.
Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel: This luxury SUV is used as Sunak's official car.
