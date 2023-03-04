Storms in US South kill at least 10

Three people were killed by falling trees in Alabama as severe weather swept through the state. In Mississippi, a woman died inside her SUV after a rotted tree branch struck her vehicle, and in Arkansas a man drowned after he drove into high floodwaters. News outlets reported two people died in Tennessee when trees fell on them.

04 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Massive Power Outages in Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan

More than a million utility customers in Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan were without power Friday evening, according to poweroutage.us. (AP Photo)

04 Mar, 2023

Detroit Streets Covered In Snow

The weather service said some areas could see blizzard conditions with snowfall approaching 3 inches (8 centimeters) per hour. The Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed Friday evening because of rapidly deteriorating weather conditions. (AP Photo)

04 Mar, 2023

Numerous Road Accidents Reported In Northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service reported poor road conditions and numerous vehicle crashes across much of northwest Indiana because of heavy snowfall Friday afternoon. (AP Photo)

04 Mar, 2023

Several Flights Cancelled

Airport officials in Portland, Maine, canceled several flights for Saturday ahead of the weather and some libraries and businesses in the region announced weekend closures. (AP Photo)

04 Mar, 2023

