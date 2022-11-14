White House Weddings Through the Years

14 Nov, 2022
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married at White House
Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a glass-enclosed case in Washington.
President Richard Nixon applauds as his daughter Tricia and her husband Edward Finch Cox, cut a giant wedding cake at the White House, June 12, 1971.
Newlyweds Marine Corps Capt. Charles S. Robb and Lynda Bird Johnson, center, pose for a photo with their parents in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House in Washington on Dec. 9, 1967.
Newlyweds Luci Baines Johnson and Patrick J. Nugent as they kiss on the White House balcony in Washington, Aug. 6, 1966.
The former Tricia Nixon and her husband Edward Finch Cox, walk from the altar at the White House Rose Garden after their marriage, June 12, 1971.
