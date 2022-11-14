White House Weddings Through the Years

White House to host its 19th wedding

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married at White House

Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades.

Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a glass-enclosed case in Washington.

Nine of the 18 documented White House weddings were for a president’s daughter

President Richard Nixon applauds as his daughter Tricia and her husband Edward Finch Cox, cut a giant wedding cake at the White House, June 12, 1971.

Naomi Biden's wedding will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride.

Newlyweds Marine Corps Capt. Charles S. Robb and Lynda Bird Johnson, center, pose for a photo with their parents in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House in Washington on Dec. 9, 1967.

Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden.

Newlyweds Luci Baines Johnson and Patrick J. Nugent as they kiss on the White House balcony in Washington, Aug. 6, 1966.

First lady Jill Biden said she's excited to see her granddaughter planning her wedding.

The former Tricia Nixon and her husband Edward Finch Cox, walk from the altar at the White House Rose Garden after their marriage, June 12, 1971.

