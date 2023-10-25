What's Different Inside Kylie Jenner's $6 Million New Hidden Hills Home
24 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kylie Jenner has just gotten herself another bachelorette pad in California.
A ground-level master suite with a hideaway, fireplace, dual custom closets, and a covered porch overlooking the tranquil grounds are included in her home.
The kitchen has stone counters and stainless steel appliances, opening to the spacious family room with fireplace, music system and adjoining patio.
Kylie’s new home offers a sparkling, solar-heated pool and spa, and a covered patio with a barbecue center.
It also features a 4-car garage with epoxy floors for parking space.
This beautiful home has separate living and dining rooms with a classy interior.
Her hill home has a theatre room with volume ceilings.
