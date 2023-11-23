Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a Sikh separatist leader.
He is a Canadian and American citizen who works as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice.
He is designated as a terrorist in India.
Pannun was born in Khankot village on the outskirts of Amritsar.
He is believed to have founded the Sikhs for Justice in 2007.
The Indian government banned SFJ in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-India activities.
He was declared an "individual terrorist" under the UAPA for promoting secessionism and allegedly encouraging Punjabi Sikh youth to take up arms.
