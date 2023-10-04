World Animal Day 2023- 8 Interesting Facts About Animals You Didn't Know-In Pics
Octopuses have three hearts, which is due in part to their blue blood. Their two peripheral hearts circulate blood through the gills, where oxygen is taken up.
Elephants are the only animals that cannot jump. This may appear odd, but keep in mind that the average elephant weighs 8,000 pounds, and an elephant may weigh up to 16,000 pounds.
It may surprise you to find that dolphins may be pink. However, this is observed in two distinct species: the Amazon river dolphin and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin of Hong Kong.
While a giraffe's spots darken with age, a 2019 study found that giraffes with darker spots prefer to fly alone.
Male pandas will occasionally execute a handstand before peeing in order to leave their mark higher up on a tree, allowing their fragrance to cover a broader area.
Gentoo penguins give pebbles to their mates as a romantic gesture since these small rocks are useful for building nests in a cold, snowy climate.
A shark's skeleton is entirely formed of cartilage, which is softer and more flexible than bone. Cartilage is also not as dense as bone, which can prevent a shark from sinking.
A lion's roar can be heard from a long distance because it is so loud. Because of the form of their vocal cords, lion roars can reach 114 decibels, which is equivalent to 25 lawnmowers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Fastest Running Dog Breeds In The World