A warming El Nino event may develop in the coming months after three consecutive years of La Nina
WMO issued warning of a likely spike in temperatures globally this year.
El Nino is characterised by an unusual warming of waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific.
La Nina usually has the opposite impact on weather and climate as El Niño.
WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said, “If we do now enter an El Niño phase, this is likely to fuel another spike in global temperatures…”
