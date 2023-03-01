Ei Nino

A warming El Nino event may develop in the coming months after three consecutive years of La Nina

Victor Dasgupta

Spike in Temperature

WMO issued warning of a likely spike in temperatures globally this year.

EL Nino characterisation

El Nino is characterised by an unusual warming of waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific.

La Nina Impact

La Nina usually has the opposite impact on weather and climate as El Niño.

WMO Statement

WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said, “If we do now enter an El Niño phase, this is likely to fuel another spike in global temperatures…”

