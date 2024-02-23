World Peace And Understanding Day
23 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
It is celebrated on February 23rd every year
It also commemorates the first meeting of Rotary International in Chicago, US in 1905
It is a day to promote harmony and goodwill among people from different cultures, religions, and geographies
It is celebrated to Re-establish the lost order and maintain a peaceful decorum in society
It is celebrated to Orient the generation about the importance of peaceful existence
It is celebrated to Explore how we can all contribute to peace around the world
