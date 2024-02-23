World Peace And Understanding Day

23 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

It is celebrated on February 23rd every year

It also commemorates the first meeting of Rotary International in Chicago, US in 1905

It is a day to promote harmony and goodwill among people from different cultures, religions, and geographies

It is celebrated to Re-establish the lost order and maintain a peaceful decorum in society

It is celebrated to Orient the generation about the importance of peaceful existence

It is celebrated to Explore how we can all contribute to peace around the world

Thanks For Reading!

