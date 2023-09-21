World Peace Day: Inspiring, Motivational Quotes By Prominent Personalities
"Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways." - Dalai Lama XIV
“Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek but a means by which we arrive at that goal.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
"If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other." - Mother Teresa
"If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another." - Winston Churchill
"We seek peace, knowing that peace is the climate of freedom." - Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States
“Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul. Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people.” - Jawaharlal Nehru
"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." - Albert Einstein
