August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day across the world; it was first celebrated in 2010 by Australian photographers Korske Ara and Tim Harvey

19 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

On World Photography Day 2023, let's look at this year's National & Regional Award recipients of the Sony Worold Photography Awards. These photos have been taken from the website of World Photography Organisation.

Photo by Rajeev Abeysekara, Sri Lanka; National Award Winner 2023

Photo by Huazheng Hong, Singapore; National Award Winner 2023

Photo by Samia Berbeche, France; National Award Winner 2023

Photo by Kyujin Jeong, Korea; National Award 2nd Place 2023

Photo by Pavel Velez, Latin America; National Award 1st Place 2023

Photo by Kazutoshi Ono, Japan; National Award 2nd Place, 2023

Photo by Kevin Moncayo, Latin America; National Award 2nd Place 2023

Photo by Tshabalala Bongani, South Africa; National Award Winner 2023

Photo by Abdulla AL-Mushaifri, Qatar; National Award Winner 2023

Photo by Mateusz Zurowski, Polans; National Award Winner 2023

