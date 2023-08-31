Top 10 English Words Derived From Sanskrit
31 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bungalow: Deriving from Bangla, Bungalow refers to Bengali-style houses in India.
Pundit: Derived from Sanskrit, Pundit refers to an expert in a specific field.
Mantra: Derived from Sanskrit, Mantra signifies a sacred or repetitive phrase used in meditation.
Chakra is another word in Sanskrit which means wheel or circle.
Guru: Used in Sanskrit, Guru describes an authoritative figure who imparts wisdom, guidance.
Nirvana: Taken from Sanskrit, Nirvana refers to the ultimate state of enlightenment, liberation.
Yoga: Taken from Sanskrit, Yoga refers to a spiritual practice to achieve well-being.
Bandana: Derived from Sanskrit, Bandana comes from ‘bandhana’ which refers to a colourful cloth.
Avatar: Taken from Sanskrit, Avatar is a term used for the physical embodiment of a deity in Hinduism.
Bandana: Derived from Sanskrit, Bandana comes from ‘bandhana’ which refers to a colourful cloth.Bandana: Derived from Sanskrit, Bandana comes from ‘bandhana’ which refers to a colourful cloth.
Karma: Taken from Sanskrit, Karma refers to the principle of cause and effect.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Super Blue Moon 2023: Top 10 Country Wise Date and Time (As per Local Time)