Why is World Sleep Day celebrated

World Sleep Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness of sleep disorders and the burden that they place on society. (Photo: Pixabay)

Snigdha Choudhury

When was World Sleep Day first observed

The World Sleep Day was first celebrated on March 14 in 2008. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Sleep Day 2023 theme

The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is sleep is essential for health. (Photo: Pixabay)

Importance of sleep

Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sleep problems

Sleep problems constitute a global epidemic that threatens health and quality of life for up to 45% of the world's population. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Sleep Day date

On the third Friday of March every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated. (Photo: Pixabay)

