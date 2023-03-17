World Sleep Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness of sleep disorders and the burden that they place on society. (Photo: Pixabay)
The World Sleep Day was first celebrated on March 14 in 2008. (Photo: Pixabay)
The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is sleep is essential for health. (Photo: Pixabay)
Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. (Photo: Pixabay)
Sleep problems constitute a global epidemic that threatens health and quality of life for up to 45% of the world's population. (Photo: Pixabay)
On the third Friday of March every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated. (Photo: Pixabay)
